SeaSpine (SPNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect SeaSpine to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. On average, analysts expect SeaSpine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

