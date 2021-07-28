Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SES. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Shares of SES traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 400,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.44. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

