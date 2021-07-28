Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Up 3.9%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 3,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $578.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $61,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.