Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SEQI stock opened at GBX 112.75 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.20 ($1.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.40.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

