Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SEQI stock opened at GBX 112.75 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.20 ($1.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.40.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.