Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 807,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,300. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.