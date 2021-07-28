ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.75. 13,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.82. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.39, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

