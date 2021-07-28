Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGBAF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. SES has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

