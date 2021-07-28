ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,419,600. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after acquiring an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

