Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.05. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 176,501 shares.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $930.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

