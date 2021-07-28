Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rises By 243.7%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 243.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of 36Kr stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

