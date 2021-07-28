Short Interest in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Grows By 248.8%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 248.8% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 401,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,136 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARPO. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.