Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Grows By 22,700.0%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 22,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.0 days.

Shares of CTOUF stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Charter Hall Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

