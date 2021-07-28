Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Grows By 283.3%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mmtec by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mmtec in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mmtec by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Mmtec by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mmtec in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTC opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Mmtec has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

