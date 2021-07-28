Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Grows By 423.1%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 423.1% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

