Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Decreases By 69.3%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the June 30th total of 192,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Qumu has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

