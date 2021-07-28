Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Increases By 442.9%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.