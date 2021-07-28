Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Grows By 420.6%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 420.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHZHY. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

