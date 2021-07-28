Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Expands By 254.7%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65.
TV Asahi Company Profile
