Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Expands By 254.7%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

