Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Expands By 1,133.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, a growth of 1,133.8% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

