Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.09.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.