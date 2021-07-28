Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.47. 4,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,092. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

