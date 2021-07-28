Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.11

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $16.63. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 17,742 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 261,190 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $923,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 6,130.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

