Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.32. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 108,662 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

