Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $431.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

