Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $375.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

