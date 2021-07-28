Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $16.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Signature Bank stock opened at $230.04 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

