Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Silgan stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 444,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

