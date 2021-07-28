SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBOW stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

