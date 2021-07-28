Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 98.5% in July

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 1,479,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,373. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

