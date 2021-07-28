Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,318,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

