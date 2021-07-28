Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Sirius XM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,318,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
