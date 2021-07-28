Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 2.130-2.130 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.