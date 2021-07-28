SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 686.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

