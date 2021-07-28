Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,704. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

