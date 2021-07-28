SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

SUNS opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $245.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Senior Investment (SUNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.