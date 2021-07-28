Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICEY opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.