South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

SABK stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.