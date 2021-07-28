Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

