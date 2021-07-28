SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 143,868 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.