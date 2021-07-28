SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.