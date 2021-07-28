SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. 23,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

