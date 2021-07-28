Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

SPRO stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

