Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPR opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

