Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 926.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 155,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

