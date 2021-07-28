Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 926.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
