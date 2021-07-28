Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437,169 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $693,929 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

