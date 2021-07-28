Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 68.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,284 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Sunrun by 293.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 214,772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $726,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $5,292,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $210,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,981,708.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

