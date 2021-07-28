Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 329.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.18. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.