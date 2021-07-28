Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Diversey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $40,707,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.