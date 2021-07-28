SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 755,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.