SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

