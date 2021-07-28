STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 295.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.